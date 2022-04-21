Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:27 AM CDT
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting out with cloudy skies.  A few areas of patchy drizzle are possible until late morning when the clouds will start to break.  Expect partly cloudy skies and warm, breezy conditions this afternoon.  Temperatures will reach the mid 80s and southeast winds will gust to 20 and 25 mph.  More of the same for tomorrow and Saturday with warm, breezy conditions through the weekend.  The chance for rain will increase during the day Sunday with thunderstorms likely by Monday morning along a cold front.  Some places could see scattered thunderstorms through Monday afternoon with cooler temperatures to start next week.

