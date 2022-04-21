Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Motorcyclist injured in Jacksonville wreck flown to Tyler hospital

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On April 21 at 1:27 p.m. Jacksonville police and fire departments were dispatched to a wreck involving a motorcycle.

The wreck occurred in the 1500 block of South Jackson Street, according to Jacksonville police. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the U.T. Health emergency room in Jacksonville. He was then flown to the UT Tyler trauma center.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Nathaniel Taylor McGowan, 25, Rusk. The other vehicle involved is a Jeep Liberty driven by Frances Darlene Pickett, 63, from Riesel, Texas.

Investigation at the scene determined that the Jeep was traveling north and turning into a private parking lot. The motorcycle, traveling south on Jackson Street, struck the right rear of the Jeep, police say.

The driver of the motorcycle sustained critical injuries and received lifesaving care by a witness at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrence "TJ" Bryant Jr. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
Lufkin police looking for fugitive who allegedly stole pistol, knife from vehicles
Source: Gray News Media
Drivers urged to avoid US 59 after 18-wheeler wreck in Moscow area
Ronald Murphy Jr. in an Oct. 16, 2021, mug shot (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin man arrested after alleged drug-fueled damage to store
Source: Gray News Media
Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup near Jasper-Newton county line
Gary Smith (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
Shelby County deputy arrests man after chase, collision with sheriff’s vehicle

Latest News

Source: Gray News Media
Drivers urged to avoid US 59 after 18-wheeler wreck in Moscow area
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Crims Chapel VFD, Henderson Fire Department, and Rusk Co. OEM responded.
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash in Rusk County
TxDOT reports 17% increase in distracted driving deaths