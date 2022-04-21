Motorcyclist injured in Jacksonville wreck flown to Tyler hospital

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On April 21 at 1:27 p.m. Jacksonville police and fire departments were dispatched to a wreck involving a motorcycle.

The wreck occurred in the 1500 block of South Jackson Street, according to Jacksonville police. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the U.T. Health emergency room in Jacksonville. He was then flown to the UT Tyler trauma center.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Nathaniel Taylor McGowan, 25, Rusk. The other vehicle involved is a Jeep Liberty driven by Frances Darlene Pickett, 63, from Riesel, Texas.

Investigation at the scene determined that the Jeep was traveling north and turning into a private parking lot. The motorcycle, traveling south on Jackson Street, struck the right rear of the Jeep, police say.

The driver of the motorcycle sustained critical injuries and received lifesaving care by a witness at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

