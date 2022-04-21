Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung

Paul Alexander, one of the last people in an iron lung, said he has lived an "incredible life" despite his condition. (SOURCE: CNN, EVERETT COLLECTION)
By Sanjay Gupta
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A Texas man who has lived 70 years in an iron lung says he has lived a full and exciting life because he “never gave up.”

The machine was common during the polio epidemic, and Paul Alexander is one of the last people to be in one.

The iron lung works to change the air pressure and stimulate breathing. It has been the home of 76-year-old Alexander, keeping him alive for 70 years.

In 1952, Alexander contracted polio at 6 years old and became paralyzed from the neck down.

Alexander said a therapist promised him a dog if he could breathe on his own for three minutes.

“I developed a way to get air and breathing,” Alexander said. “I worked on it for a year before I could reach that three minutes, but I reached it.”

Eventually, Alexander would be able to gulp or take in air for hours at a time, allowing him to leave the confines of the iron lung during the day and accomplish more than anyone thought was possible for him.

He went on to go to college, law school and had a 30-year-long career as a courtroom attorney.

Alexander wrote an autobiography, and is now working on a second book.

“But I’ve got some big dreams,” he said. “I am not going to accept from anybody their limitations on my life. Not gonna do it. My life is incredible.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrence "TJ" Bryant Jr. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
Lufkin police looking for fugitive who allegedly stole pistol, knife from vehicles
Ronald Murphy Jr. in an Oct. 16, 2021, mug shot (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin man arrested after alleged drug-fueled damage to store
Source: Gray News Media
Drivers urged to avoid US 59 after 18-wheeler wreck in Moscow area
Gary Smith (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
Shelby County deputy arrests man after chase, collision with sheriff’s vehicle
Source: Gray News Media
Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup near Jasper-Newton county line

Latest News

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera reacts on first base after his 3,000th career...
Tigers’ Cabrera gets 3,000th hit; 33rd player to reach mark
The death toll may be more than 100, according to a report in the Lagos-based Punch newspaper.
Explosion at illegal oil refinery in Nigeria kills over 50
The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about "free gift" fraudulent text messages.
‘Free gift for you’ text message is latest scam going around, BBB says
FILE - Emergency personnel work at the site of the regional government headquarters of...
Ukraine: Russians try to storm Mariupol plant, strike Odesa
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
Michigan GOP picks candidates with Trump clout on the line