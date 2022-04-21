Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Pickup stolen in 2014 found in Lake Jacksonville

Source: Jacksonville Police Department
Source: Jacksonville Police Department(Jacksonville Police Department)
By Gary Bass
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A dive team and a towing company joined forces to recover a stolen vehicle from Lake Jacksonville Thursday.

According to a press release, a local fisherman called the Jacksonville Police Department to report that a vehicle had been found in about 25 feet of water near Buckner Dam on Lake Jacksonville. The dam is located off County Road 3108 in Cherokee County.

“A dive team and a towing company were used to remove the vehicle from the lake,” the press release stated. “A 1999 Ford pickup, last registered to an address in Rusk, Texas, was recovered.”

No one was found inside the truck, the press release stated. Investigators located the owner and learned that the truck was stolen in 2014.

“The investigation continues,” the press release stated.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrence "TJ" Bryant Jr. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
Lufkin police looking for fugitive who allegedly stole pistol, knife from vehicles
Ronald Murphy Jr. in an Oct. 16, 2021, mug shot (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin man arrested after alleged drug-fueled damage to store
Source: Gray News Media
Drivers urged to avoid US 59 after 18-wheeler wreck in Moscow area
Gary Smith (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
Shelby County deputy arrests man after chase, collision with sheriff’s vehicle
Source: Gray News Media
Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup near Jasper-Newton county line

Latest News

Saturday Weather Trivia 4-23-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
Sales Tax Holiday April 23-25
Certain emergency supplies can be purchased tax-free during sales tax holiday
They both say the property wouldn’t be nearly as cleared of debris without help. “Brought a lot...
Couple who once aided Katrina victims now rebuilding after Upshur tornado destroys home
Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center sees success in first several months of operation
Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center sees success in first several months of operation
Upshur County resident Lindley Hagler talks to KLTV about cleanup in the aftermath of recent...
Couple who once aided Katrina victims now rebuilding after Upshur tornado destroys home