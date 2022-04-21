Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Plenty of talent on display in girls part of 2022 KTRE Pineywoods Showdown

PW Showdown Girls preview
By Caleb Beames
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - There will be plenty of talent on the court for the girls game at the 2022 KTRE Pineywoods Showdown.

When you look over the rosters for both squads there is plenty of talent that has taken thousands of shots and spent hundreds of hours in the gym through their high school career.

2022 Rosters

The question will be which squad can pull together and be ready to play basketball. Many of the girls are in track or softball season. Those that are not might be enjoying the off-season as the prepare to graduate.

“We will have to see which girls come in ready to play and which ones have been taking it easy since the season ended,” Angelina County coach and Lufkin High School coach SaDale Lamb said. “I am confident. I think we will be okay. We just have to come out and compete. Not sure how much work some of them have done. We will find out on Thursday.”

Nacogdoches has won games in 2019, 2018, 2015, 2014 . Angelina won the games in 2017, 2016, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010 and 2009.

“A lot of these girls have made long playoff runs,” Nacogdoches County coach and Woden head coach Lance Taylor said. “They know what it takes to win and compete. It is going to be exciting to watch them play.”

The event starts Thursday April 21 at 6 p.m. at Lufkin High School with the girl’s game followed by the boys. Tickets are $5 and all the money goes to charity.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Murphy Jr. in an Oct. 16, 2021, mug shot (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin man arrested after alleged drug-fueled damage to store
Reynaldo Campos, Jr and Robin Hill, aka Robin Pittman
Grapeland pair indicted for alleged murder-for-hire plot in Tyler
Pictured is the Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Man reported missing Wednesday found in lake at Tom Finley Park
Marcus Roberts (Source: Center Police Department)
Center police looking for man last seen on April 3
An investigation is underway.
Woman found unresponsive in vehicle outside Lufkin store

Latest News

After a two-year COVID-induced hiatus, the Pineywoods showdown was back for 2022.
Nacogdoches girls, Angelina boys win in KTRE Pineywoods Showdown
Interviews with Douglass senior Mariah Neal, Diboll senior Percy Chavis Jr, Woden coach Lance...
VIDEO: Reactions from coaches, players on Pineywoods Showdown wins
Ellie Davis signs on to play volleyball at Ouachita Baptist University.
WebXtra: Central Heights volleyball player signs with Ouachita Baptist University
WebXtra: Central Heights volleyball player signs with Ouachita Baptist University
Five Diboll student-athletes sign commitments to college programs