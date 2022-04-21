Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

More sunshine expected this afternoon. Rain chances increase later on Sunday.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We’ve got another breezy, muggy, and warm day on tap as south winds blow at 10 to 15 mph. Cloud cover will break apart much sooner today which means more sunshine and more 80s as we get into the heat of the day! Skies will remain partly to mostly clear overnight, but early tomorrow morning we will quickly see more cloud cover move back in to start out our Friday. Nothing but sunshine and breezy southerly winds for Friday and Saturday afternoon, then better rain chances return to East Texas late Sunday into early Monday as our next cold front swings through. Some heavy rainfall will be possible at times within a few thunderstorms, but severe threats for Monday look quite low for now. Afternoon highs will drop from the middle 80s on Sunday into the lower 70s on Monday, and we just may get a break from the breezy winds for a day or two as we move into the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrence "TJ" Bryant Jr. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
Lufkin police looking for fugitive who allegedly stole pistol, knife from vehicles
Source: Gray News Media
Drivers urged to avoid US 59 after 18-wheeler wreck in Moscow area
Ronald Murphy Jr. in an Oct. 16, 2021, mug shot (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin man arrested after alleged drug-fueled damage to store
Source: Gray News Media
Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup near Jasper-Newton county line
Gary Smith (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
Shelby County deputy arrests man after chase, collision with sheriff’s vehicle

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
First Alert: A warm, humid, and windy weekend lies ahead for the Piney Woods
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook
KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips