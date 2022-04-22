Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

2 men admit to pepper-spraying officers at US Capitol riot

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.(Jose Luis Magana | AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two New York men pleaded guilty Friday to discharging chemical spray at police officers inside the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection.

Cody Mattice, 29, and James Mault, 30, each admitted to breaking through police barriers and entering the building during a trip to Washington they had planned for several days and prepared for by acquiring batons and pepper spray.

Under plea agreements with federal prosecutors, each faces between 37 and 46 months in prison after pleading guilty to felony charges. Each also will pay $2,000 toward the cost of repairing the Capitol. Sentencing is scheduled for July 15.

Mattice and Mault, both from the Rochester area, were indicted in October after authorities said they appeared in photos and videos spraying a chemical agent toward police officers in a Capitol building hallway.

Mault was arrested in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where he had been stationed with the U.S. Army. Mattice was arrested at his home in Hilton, New York.

The two appeared at a joint hearing Friday before U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, Mault in person and Mattice remotely. Both acknowledged exchanging text messages in the days prior to the insurrection, with Mault telling Mattice and others in a group to bring batons, knives, “ass-kicking boots” and protective clothing.

Once at the Capitol, Mault tried to convince police officers to join the rioters, assuring them they would still have jobs “after we kick the (expletive) out of everyone,” according to the plea agreement.

“What we’re doing is right,” he told the officers, “or there wouldn’t be this many ... people here.”

In exchange for their guilty pleas, prosecutors agreed to drop additional felony charges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrence "TJ" Bryant Jr. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
Lufkin police looking for fugitive who allegedly stole pistol, knife from vehicles
Ronald Murphy Jr. in an Oct. 16, 2021, mug shot (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin man arrested after alleged drug-fueled damage to store
Source: Gray News Media
Drivers urged to avoid US 59 after 18-wheeler wreck in Moscow area
Gary Smith (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
Shelby County deputy arrests man after chase, collision with sheriff’s vehicle
Source: Gray News Media
Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup near Jasper-Newton county line

Latest News

Some airlines are considering refunds or credits for passengers who don't want to fly with...
Afraid to fly with unmasked passengers? Select airlines offering refunds
Emergency personnel work at the site of the regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv,...
Ukraine: Russians try to storm Mariupol plant, strike Odesa
Saturday Weather Trivia 4-23-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
FILE - The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
Twitter bans ads that contradict science on climate change
Johnny Depp's defamation trialdives deep into "volatile relationship" with Amber Heard.
Johnny Depp's defamation trial dives deep into "volatile relationship" with Amber Heard