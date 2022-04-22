BLT pasta salad with avocado by Mama Steph
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This salad if loaded with flavor and nutrients, and is perfect to pair with grilled meats all summer long.
BLT Pasta salad with avocado and fresh dressing
Ingredients:
3/4 pound pasta shells or penne, cooked and drained
1 avocado, chopped
2 cups grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
2 cups baby arugula or spinach
1/3 cup chopped red onion
1 pound bacon, chopped and pan fried, then drained on paper towels
Method
After pasta and bacon is cooked, place them in a large mixing bowl, and toss.
Add the tomatoes, onion, arugula, and avocado. Toss.
Add dressing of choice, about a cup, and mix well. Refrigerate before serving.
My dressing:
1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt
1/2 cup mayo
1/4 cup chopped parsley
1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar
1 teaspoon each of garlic powder, salt, and pepper
Put all ingredients in one bowl and mix well.
