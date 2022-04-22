BLT pasta salad with avocado by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This salad if loaded with flavor and nutrients, and is perfect to pair with grilled meats all summer long.

BLT Pasta salad with avocado and fresh dressing

Ingredients:

3/4 pound pasta shells or penne, cooked and drained

1 avocado, chopped

2 cups grape or cherry tomatoes, halved

2 cups baby arugula or spinach

1/3 cup chopped red onion

1 pound bacon, chopped and pan fried, then drained on paper towels

Method

After pasta and bacon is cooked, place them in a large mixing bowl, and toss.

Add the tomatoes, onion, arugula, and avocado. Toss.

Add dressing of choice, about a cup, and mix well. Refrigerate before serving.

My dressing:

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup mayo

1/4 cup chopped parsley

1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon each of garlic powder, salt, and pepper

Put all ingredients in one bowl and mix well.

