Certain emergency preparation supplies can be purchased tax free during sales tax holiday
Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Comptroller’s Office said certain emergency preparation supplies can be purchased tax free during the emergency preparation supplies sales tax holiday.
The sales tax holiday runs from 12:01 a.m. Saturday, April 23 to midnight on Monday, April 25. There is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase, and you do not need to give an exemption certificate to claim the exemption.
The Texas Comptroller’s Office said these emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a sales price:
- Less than $3000
Portable generators
- Less than $300
Emergency ladders
Hurricane shutters
- Less than $75
Axes
Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)
Can openers - nonelectric
Carbon monoxide detectors
Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric
Fire extinguishers
First aid kits
Fuel containers
Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
Hatchets
Ice products - reusable and artificial
Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated)
Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns
Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers
Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios
Smoke detectors
Tarps and other plastic sheeting
Note: Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a “Drug Facts” panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.
These supplies do not qualify for tax exemption:
- Medical masks and face masks
- Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes
- Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in healthcare
- Toilet paper
- Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles
- Camping stoves
- Camping supplies
- Chainsaws
- Plywood
- Extension ladders
- Stepladders
- Tents
- Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies
- Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.