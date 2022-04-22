Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Drivers urged to avoid US 59 after 18-wheeler wreck in Moscow area

Source: Gray News Media
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Polk County emergency personnel have responded to an 18-wheeler wreck on US Highway 59 in the Moscow area.

According to a post on the Polk County Emergency Management Facebook page, the incident took place on US 59 near the Moscow Cemetery and just before the Big Jake Restaurant. No injuries were reported.

18 WHEELER INCIDENT ON US HWY 59 N NEAR MOSCOW CEMETERY - April 22, 2022 Emergency responders are working an 18-wheeler...

Posted by Polk County Emergency Management, Texas on Friday, April 22, 2022

An update to the initial Facebook post stated that the Texas Department of Public Safety has blocked one southbound lane of travel on US 59 to route traffic around the wreck.

The truck-tractor part of the 18-wheeler caught on fire after the wreck, the Facebook post stated. Although the trailer did not burn, it is leaking an oil-based chemical called Corsol 2000, the Facebook post stated. The post added that, according to OSHA, the substance is not hazardous.

Emergency personnel at the scene are waiting for a Hazmat team to arrive at the scene to clean up the spill, the Facebook post stated.

“According to DPS, traffic is moving,” the Facebook post stated. “Avoid the area at this time, if possible, and follow instructions of responders on scene.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

