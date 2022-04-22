First Alert: A warm, humid, and windy weekend lies ahead for the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - This weekend is shaping up to be warm, humid, windy, and dry as those southerly winds will be sustained during the day at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to over 25 mph during the afternoon hours.

These warm, southerly winds will keep the above average temperatures in place through the weekend as both overnight lows and daytime highs trend about eight-to-ten degrees above normal for the latter part of April. That means morning lows will be in the middle-to-upper 60′s with daytime highs warming into the upper 80′s over the weekend.

With higher humidity values returning on those warm, south winds, we will tend to start off each morning with low clouds before skies scatter out and become partly cloudy during the afternoon hours.

Our next best chance to cash in on some precious, liquid gold will be this Monday when a surface cold front comes calling. That frontal boundary will generate a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day.

Rainfall amounts with our early week storm system look to average around one inch, with isolated, higher amounts certainly in play given where some of the heavier downpours develop.

Once the cold front blows through, it will scour out the clouds and moisture as cool, northerly winds usher in some cooler, drier air to follow in its wake once we get into Tuesday.

This will lead to chilly mornings giving way to warm afternoons under lots of sunshine with low humidity, making for refreshing air lasting for a few days next week.

The south winds will eventually return toward the latter half of next week, leading to higher humidity levels coming back into play by that time.

