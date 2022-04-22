Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Oldest Texas death row inmate executed for officer’s death

In this undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, shows death row...
In this undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, shows death row inmate Carl Wayne Buntion. Buntion, Texas' oldest death row inmate, faces execution for killing a Houston police officer nearly 32 years ago during a traffic stop.(Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - Texas’ oldest death row inmate has been executed for killing a Houston police officer during a traffic stop nearly 32 years ago. Carl Wayne Buntion was given a lethal injection Thursday at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was sentenced to death for the June 1990 fatal shooting of Houston police officer James Irby. Buntion’s attorneys had claimed his execution would be unconstitutional, in part because so much time had passed following his conviction. But the U.S. Supreme Court declined to delay the execution. At 78, Buntion was the oldest person Texas has put to death in modern times. He was also the first inmate executed in Texas in 2022.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrence "TJ" Bryant Jr. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
Lufkin police looking for fugitive who allegedly stole pistol, knife from vehicles
Ronald Murphy Jr. in an Oct. 16, 2021, mug shot (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin man arrested after alleged drug-fueled damage to store
Source: Gray News Media
Drivers urged to avoid US 59 after 18-wheeler wreck in Moscow area
Gary Smith (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
Shelby County deputy arrests man after chase, collision with sheriff’s vehicle
Source: Gray News Media
Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup near Jasper-Newton county line

Latest News

Saturday Weather Trivia 4-23-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
Sales Tax Holiday April 23-25
Certain emergency supplies can be purchased tax-free during sales tax holiday
They both say the property wouldn’t be nearly as cleared of debris without help. “Brought a lot...
Couple who once aided Katrina victims now rebuilding after Upshur tornado destroys home
Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center sees success in first several months of operation
Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center sees success in first several months of operation
Upshur County resident Lindley Hagler talks to KLTV about cleanup in the aftermath of recent...
Couple who once aided Katrina victims now rebuilding after Upshur tornado destroys home