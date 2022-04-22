Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Woman arrested for trying to bribe deputy with sexual acts, authorities say

Dulce Ortiz, 21, was arrested and charged with bribery, according to authorities in Harris...
Dulce Ortiz, 21, was arrested and charged with bribery, according to authorities in Harris County.(Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) - A woman in Texas has been charged with bribery after authorities said she tried to bribe a deputy with sexual acts during her arrest.

Constable Mark Herman in Harris County said in a Facebook post that Dulce Ortiz, 21, was taken into custody initially for her involvement in a car crash Wednesday.

Authorities said they were called to a neighborhood to investigate reports of a crash where the driver took off after a vehicle drove over a flower bed and damaged a sign.

Deputies said a man attempted to take responsibility for the crash, but witnesses helped identify Ortiz as the driver.

The 21-year-old eventually returned to the scene, and she was taken into custody after showing signs of intoxication, authorities said.

The constable reports while Ortiz was being transported to jail, she attempted to bribe a male deputy by offering sexual acts and cash in exchange for being let go.

Ortiz was booked into the Harris County Jail on a bribery charge.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Murphy Jr. in an Oct. 16, 2021, mug shot (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin man arrested after alleged drug-fueled damage to store
Reynaldo Campos, Jr and Robin Hill, aka Robin Pittman
Grapeland pair indicted for alleged murder-for-hire plot in Tyler
Pictured is the Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Man reported missing Wednesday found in lake at Tom Finley Park
Marcus Roberts (Source: Center Police Department)
Center police looking for man last seen on April 3
An investigation is underway.
Woman found unresponsive in vehicle outside Lufkin store

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta....
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s candidacy challenged at hearing
Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward tackles North Central Texas College hitter Josh...
VIDEO: Junior college pitcher tackles batter; multiple players suspended
FILE - This frame grab image from video, shows a Taliban fighter standing guard outside the...
Death toll in Afghan mosque, school bombing rises to 33, Taliban say
Roxanne Record and Kadjah Record
Grandmother, mother charged in 4-year-old’s fatal alcohol poisoning, police say
Alla Prohonenko, 53, touches a photo of her father Volodymyr Prohonenko during his funeral in...
Possible mass graves near Mariupol as Russia attacks in Ukraine’s east