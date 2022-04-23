Dozens of East Texas small businesses take part in Spring Fest 2022 Family Fun Day

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lee Transportation hosted the 2022 Spring Fest Family Fun Day. Small businesses and community members had the opportunity to shop with local vendors and food trucks all while they enjoyed family fun Saturday.

Small business owner Jenna Beane said the event really brings the opportunity to learn more about the people in the community while helping small businesses be successful.

“Just, everybody coming together to really, really rally behind those small businesses and really keep them going,” Beane said. “They have hope that they will make it, and many have made it and it is because of the support of the local community.”

Dewayne Greenwood, the founder of a non-profit called Jeepin’ for Jesus, said the goal for everyone at Spring Fest was to have fun and learn about some of the unique businesses in the area because you never know who you’ll need.

“It opens doors so that in the future if something comes about and you need one another, you know who to reach out to,” Greenwood said.

In all, over 1,000 people were in attendance.

