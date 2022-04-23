Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Dozens of East Texas small businesses take part in Spring Fest 2022 Family Fun Day

Lee Transportation hosted the 2022 Spring Fest Family Fun Day. Small businesses and community members had the opportunity to shop with local vendors and f
By Phoebe Green
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lee Transportation hosted the 2022 Spring Fest Family Fun Day. Small businesses and community members had the opportunity to shop with local vendors and food trucks all while they enjoyed family fun Saturday.

Small business owner Jenna Beane said the event really brings the opportunity to learn more about the people in the community while helping small businesses be successful.

“Just, everybody coming together to really, really rally behind those small businesses and really keep them going,” Beane said. “They have hope that they will make it, and many have made it and it is because of the support of the local community.”

Dewayne Greenwood, the founder of a non-profit called Jeepin’ for Jesus, said the goal for everyone at Spring Fest was to have fun and learn about some of the unique businesses in the area because you never know who you’ll need.

“It opens doors so that in the future if something comes about and you need one another, you know who to reach out to,” Greenwood said.

In all, over 1,000 people were in attendance.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police line graphic
Person of interest in Rusk homicide in custody after chase ends with crash
"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us."
Chris Rock’s mother reacts to Oscars slap, “when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us.”
Sales Tax Holiday April 23-25
Certain emergency supplies can be purchased tax-free during sales tax holiday
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Ronald Murphy Jr. in an Oct. 16, 2021, mug shot (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin man arrested after alleged drug-fueled damage to store

Latest News

Wallace poses next to his art piece located next to restaurant Moocho Burrito
East Texas artist turns trash into treasured art pieces
ART FROM TRASH
East Texas artist turns trash into treasured art pieces
Carthage filmmaker to have film shown at Liberty Theater Saturday
Carthage filmmaker to have film shown at Liberty Theater Saturday
Carthage filmmaker to have film shown at Liberty Theater Saturday
Carthage filmmaker to have film shown at Liberty Theater Saturday