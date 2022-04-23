Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas artist turns trash into treasured art pieces

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -An East Texas native has been turning trash into art for twelve years now. David Wallace of Tyler says it’s a unique way to recycle, brighten up homes, and teach others how to make something out of nothing.

Wallace paints over this particular piece and changes the color whenever he feels like it
Wallace paints over this particular piece and changes the color whenever he feels like it(Sariah Bonds)

David Wallace has been living in Tyler for 45 years and started turning trash into art when he and his wife moved back to Tyler from out of the country 12 years ago.

They gave away all their things and wanted more of an industrial-style home. That’s when Wallace began making his art.

“Well, I had to have something to put on the walls so I thought I’d make some art,” said Wallace.

Wallace has been in the food industry for years as a chef and as a server.

“I think that gave me the skills for arranging objects and things on a background to make them look nice,” Wallace said.

hub caps, pizza card boards, cigarette boxes, and other items are with this piece is made out of
hub caps, pizza card boards, cigarette boxes, and other items are with this piece is made out of(Sariah Bonds)

He finds items and trash around the square downtown such as hub caps, plastic, scraps, old computer parts, and other items people discard.

“Anything you can think of can just about be reused. I mean anything except food scraps,” he added.

He encourages people to begin using trash to create art to better help the environment

“So we’re actually poisoning ourselves. We live in a closed system that’s called the Earth and so we’ve got to learn how to recycle, as best we can, everything that can be recycled; otherwise eventually there’ll be more trash than there are people,” Wallace said.

A good reminder on today’s Earth Day holiday.

