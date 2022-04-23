Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Friday on the diamond: Lufkin softball snags 2-seed entering the playoffs

April 22 on the Diamond
By Caleb Beames
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin softball team secured the 2-seed for 16-5A as they head to the playoffs next week after beating Nacogdochges 10-1.

Nacogdoches will now be the 3-seed heading into the playoffs.

In 21-3A action, Huntington beat Central to take the 2-seed while the lady Bulldogs will be the 3-seed.

On the baseball side Rusk kept their hopes alive of a district title as the Eagles held on for a 2-1 win over Hudson.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrence "TJ" Bryant Jr. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
Lufkin police looking for fugitive who allegedly stole pistol, knife from vehicles
Ronald Murphy Jr. in an Oct. 16, 2021, mug shot (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin man arrested after alleged drug-fueled damage to store
Source: Gray News Media
Drivers urged to avoid US 59 after 18-wheeler wreck in Moscow area
Gary Smith (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
Shelby County deputy arrests man after chase, collision with sheriff’s vehicle
Source: Gray News Media
Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup near Jasper-Newton county line

Latest News

Phil Olsen
Coach Phil Olsen retires after successful coaching career at SFA
'Truly something special' about the Special Olympians who participated today in Diboll; Lufkin,...
WEBXTRA: Diboll hosts area Special Olympics
Pineywoods Showdown girls game
SFA Softball splits Friday games with Tarleton
SFA Softball splits Friday games with Tarleton