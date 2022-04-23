Person of interest in Rusk homicide in custody after chase ends with crash

RUSK Texas (KLTV) - A person of interest in a Rusk homicide investigation is in custody after he fled from Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies and crashed his vehicle on FM 241 Saturday morning.

The Rusk Police Department started the investigation after a man’s body was in the area of MLK and Dixon in Rusk Friday.

“The Rusk Police Department requested Sheriff Brent Dickson and his office take lead on the investigation due to available resource and manpower limitations of our police department for this type of investigation,” a Facebook post stated. We are assisting the sheriff’s office in any manner we can.”

According to a post on the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Christopher Peoples, of Rusk, was identified as a person of interest in the case during the investigation. At about 1 a.m. Saturday, investigators with the CCSO Criminal Investigation Division tried to make contact with Peoples.

Peoples then allegedly fled in his vehicle on FM 241. He crashed the vehicle in the 3000 block of FM 241, the CCSO Facebook post stated.

CCSO personnel removed Peoples from his vehicle and started life-saving measures. After EMS personnel arrived at the scene, a medical helicopter airlifted Peoples to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Judge Chris Day with the 2nd Judicial District Court issued an evading arrest with a vehicle arrest warrant for Peoples, who is now in law enforcement custody, the CCSO post stated. His bond amount has been set at $500,000 for the evading charge.

“Peoples has several felony charges pending,” the CCSO post stated. “The homicide investigation is still pending at this time.”

A previous Rusk PD Facebook post stated that the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office is assisting with the investigation as well.

The body was found Friday. While authorities were investigating the scene, MLK was blocked from Center Street to Collins Street.

Anyone with any information regarding the investigation is urged to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 683-2271.

