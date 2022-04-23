Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Warm and breezy again tomorrow afternoon. Showers and storms likely Sunday night and throughout Monday.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Today was a beautiful but breezy day as highs warmed into the middle 80s for most of the area. Skies this evening will remain mostly clear, but clouds will move back in early tomorrow morning. Sunday will start off muggy in the middle 60s before we warm back into the middle 80s in the afternoon. We’ll enjoy a fair mix of sun and clouds tomorrow afternoon with rain staying out of the forecast until after sunset. A slow moving cold front will begin to move closer to our northwestern counties by tomorrow evening and will help a few showers and storms move into the area. Severe threats are low, but a strong storm or two will be possible so please remain weather alert. As this is a slow moving cold front, showers and storms will be likely along and ahead of the front throughout the overnight hours and for most of Monday. Heavy rainfall will be possible at times, so get ready for a messy start to the work week. A few remaining showers will be possible in Deep East Texas on Tuesday morning, but skies will quickly clear out by the afternoon hours. Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon will feel quite comfortable in the middle to upper 70s with some much lower humidity levels. South winds return and will be breezy once again by Friday, placing highs back into the middle 80s. Cold front number two looks to swing through next Saturday, feeding scattered rain chances back to East Texas. once more.

