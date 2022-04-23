Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Windy today, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s.
Windy, windy, windy today! Partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s for this afternoon.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Windy, windy, windy today! Partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s for this afternoon. A low pressure system and cold front are to blame for the wind today, and this system will be moving into our area late Sunday night. While we stay dry for today, tomorrow afternoon and evening a few showers will be possible in our northwestern counties before better rain chances for the rest of the region on Monday.

There is a low chance for a few strong to severe storms with this system, but this should be more of a rain maker for us than anything. It is likely many of us will see at least an inch of rain in the next handful of days! Again, Sunday will be dry for most of us, rain chances peaking on Monday, and then a few lingering showers into Tuesday morning in Deep East Texas. We’ll then stay dry until next Friday. Have a great Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrence "TJ" Bryant Jr. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
Lufkin police looking for fugitive who allegedly stole pistol, knife from vehicles
Ronald Murphy Jr. in an Oct. 16, 2021, mug shot (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin man arrested after alleged drug-fueled damage to store
Source: Gray News Media
Drivers urged to avoid US 59 after 18-wheeler wreck in Moscow area
Gary Smith (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
Shelby County deputy arrests man after chase, collision with sheriff’s vehicle
Source: Gray News Media
Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup near Jasper-Newton county line

Latest News

Saturday Weather Trivia 4-23-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 4-23-22
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
First Alert: A warm, humid, and windy weekend lies ahead for the Piney Woods
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast