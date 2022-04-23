Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Windy, windy, windy today! Partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s for this afternoon. A low pressure system and cold front are to blame for the wind today, and this system will be moving into our area late Sunday night. While we stay dry for today, tomorrow afternoon and evening a few showers will be possible in our northwestern counties before better rain chances for the rest of the region on Monday.

There is a low chance for a few strong to severe storms with this system, but this should be more of a rain maker for us than anything. It is likely many of us will see at least an inch of rain in the next handful of days! Again, Sunday will be dry for most of us, rain chances peaking on Monday, and then a few lingering showers into Tuesday morning in Deep East Texas. We’ll then stay dry until next Friday. Have a great Saturday.

