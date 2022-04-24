Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Coast Guard: 3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River

By Amanda Alvarado and Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Three children are missing after plunging into the Mississippi River late Saturday day, according to WVUE and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The missing children, a 15-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl, were reported entering the water sometime around 7:15 p.m. Saturday night near the Cresent City Connection bridge. The bridge connects the east and west banks of New Orleans.

No one knows why the children entered the river.

The New Orleans’ Regional Transit Authority suspended service of the Algiers-Canal Street ferry so the U.S. Coast Guard can enable its vessels to search the area.

The rescue crews dispatched to the area included a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and the Coast Guard cutter Sawfish. Three other boat crews from Coast Guard Station New Orleans and the Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team were also dispatched, officials said.

The New Orleans Fire Department and New Orleans police have also joined the search for the missing children.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

