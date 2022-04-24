Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Dorothy’s dress from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ is up for auction

An Important costume worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz is up for auction.
An Important costume worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz is up for auction.(Bonhams)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A dress worn by Judy Garland in the classic film “The Wizard of Oz” is up for auction.

The dress was specifically matched to a scene from the movie in which Garland’s character Dorothy faces the Wicked Witch of the West in the Witch’s Castle.

Bonhams says the blue and white gingham dress is one of only two existing dresses with the white blouse and only one of four blue and white dresses in existence.

The fabric label of the dress is inscribed with “Judy Garland.”

An Important costume worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz is up for auction.
An Important costume worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz is up for auction.(Bonhams)

The dress went missing in the 1980s after it was given to the Head of Drama at The Catholic University of America in Washington D.C. by actress Mercedes McCambridge.

The costume was recently discovered, and will go for anywhere between $800,000 to $1.2 million, according to Bonhams.

The other dress with the blouse was also sold by Bonhams in 2015, where it went for over $1.5 million.

The dress will be presented at the Bonhams Classic Hollywood: Film and Television sale in Los Angeles on May 24.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police line graphic
Person of interest in Rusk homicide in custody after chase ends with crash
Source: Crockett Police Department)
Man arrested after his vehicle crashes into house in Crockett
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Sales Tax Holiday April 23-25
Certain emergency supplies can be purchased tax-free during sales tax holiday
"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us."
Chris Rock’s mother reacts to Oscars slap, “when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us.”

Latest News

Ukrainian tanks move in a street in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11,...
In Kyiv, Blinken and Austin announce aid, diplomatic surge
Fritz Hager III
Tyler’s Fritz Hager III advances in American Idol competition
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police say woman stabbed boyfriend during argument near restaurant
Authorities rescued 83 dogs from three different locations with "deplorable" conditions.
Authorities rescue 83 dogs kept in ‘deplorable’ conditions in Utah
Authorities rescued 83 dogs from three different locations with "deplorable" conditions.
83 dogs recovered from three different Utah properties