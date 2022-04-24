Man arrested after his vehicle crashes into house in Crockett

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Crockett Police Department arrested a 33-year-old man after he allegedly went off a road in the Davy Crockett Memorial Park, and his SUV crashed into the side of a house late Saturday night.

Glenn Edward Sikes, of Lovelady, was arrested and charged with state jail felony criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30K, Class A misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol level equal to ore more than .15, Class C misdemeanor driving while license invalid, and two Class C misdemeanor arrest warrants from the City of Crockett.

Glenn Sikes

A post on the Crockett PP Facebook page stated that CPD officers, Crockett Fire Department firefighters, and Houston County EMS personnel responded to the 600 block of Parkway Street at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday to check out what was initially reported as a house fire.

“Responding officers arrived to find that the house was not on fire, but that a white 2007 Toyota Highlander had crashed into the side of the home,” the Facebook post stated. “Officers confirmed that no one was inside the home at the time and that nobody was injured.”

CPD officers found the driver, who was identified as Sikes, at the scene. Further investigation revealed that Sikes was in the Davy Crockett Memorial Park when he left the road on Brazos Street near the fishing ponds, the Facebook post stated. He then allegedly traveled through a ditch, through a small wooded area, and into the side of the house.

At the scene, Sikes showed signs of intoxication, and he was arrested, the Facebook post stated.

