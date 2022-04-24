Thousands celebrate annual Germanfest in Muenster

MUENSTER, Texas (KXII) - Muenster, Texas is raising its steins, once again, to Germanfest.

“It’s like a homecoming,” said Executive Director for Muenster Chamber of Commerce, Lilly Palmer. “A lot of families come, and you can see the reunions. You’re just walking around, and you see like smiles everywhere.”

The city, which has a population of 1700, said it welcomes roughly 20,000 people for this 3-day event.

“It became the biggest fundraiser for pretty much all of the organizations here in our town,” said Palmer.

More than 150 vendors set up shop, many selling their piece of what Germany means to them.

That includes authentic German steins.

“I needed a hobby,” said Herhard Degemann, who immigrated from Germany and now sells steins. “I went into different things, and a friend of mine said, ‘hey, what about German beer steins?’ and I said I like German beer steins.”

And others were eager to share their love for German culture through dance.

“It’s an opportunity to show people something a little different other than just a bunch of singers up on stage,” said Christian Cypert, a performer with TSV D’Holzar at Germanfest. “You actually get to see real culture because the dances we do are from Germany.”

“There’s a saying in German, which means that the custom, and the dances, the culture of the old ones from the fatherland, we want to continue in this country,” said Inge Cordie, who also performed at Germanfest and is from Germany.

For people like Cordie, that’s exactly why Germanfest in Texoma is so special to them.

“Here in Muenster, they celebrate their German heritage,” said Cordie.

