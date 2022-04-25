Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say

A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.
A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.(franky242 via Canva)
By WFSB staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A 4-year-old girl in Connecticut died after she became “entangled” with a farming tractor Saturday afternoon, police said.

The Watertown Police Department identified the child as Ellie Kuslis.

Police said the girl had become entangled within a slice seeder that was attached to the rear of the tractor.

The girl’s father was operating the tractor at the time of the accident. The tractor was stationary at the time; however, the seeder remained engaged, according to police.

Emergency crews were called, but the child was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy conducted Sunday determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma, and the death was certified as accidental.

“The Watertown Police Department extends our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the child and wishes to express our gratitude to the police officers, firefighters and neighbors who did all they could to help,” police wrote in a news release.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police say woman stabbed boyfriend during argument near restaurant
Source: Crockett Police Department)
Man arrested after his vehicle crashes into house in Crockett
Fritz Hager III
Tyler’s Fritz Hager III advances in American Idol competition
Police line graphic
Person of interest in Rusk homicide in custody after chase ends with crash
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral

Latest News

In this April 6, 2022 photo provided by Texas state Rep. Jeff Leach, Texas death row inmate...
EXPLAINER: Concern mounts as Melissa Lucio’s execution nears
A lightning strike caused an oil field tank fire in east Texas Monday, April 25, 2022.
VIDEO: Lightning strike causes oil field tank fire in Shelby County; no injuries reported
LIVE: Biden salutes Tampa Bay Lightning, Stanley Cup champions
This image provided by the Nebraska State Patrol shows smoke from a wildfire, Saturday, April...
Ex-fire chief killed, 15 firefighters hurt in Nebraska wildfires
US Supreme Court to hear Ohio’s challenge to a death row inmate’s request
US Supreme Court to hear Ohio’s challenge to a death row inmate’s request