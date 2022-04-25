Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Arby’s employee throws hot grease on customer, resulting in hospitalization, police say

Hueytown PD: Arby's employee throws hot grease on customer
By WBRC staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – An employee at an Arby’s in Alabama was arrested after police said she threw hot grease on a customer in the drive-thru Saturday.

Hueytown Police Chief Mike Yarbrough said the Arby’s employee “just snapped” when the interaction with a customer escalated.

Authorities responded to calls of an altercation between an employee and a customer. Police said the employee threw grease on the customer in the drive thru.

Yarbrough said the victim, a female customer in her early 30s, was in her car and had two children with her at the time.

The woman has secondary burns on a large portion of her body and is recovering at an area hospital, according to Yarbrough.

Officers arrested 50-year-old Shea Denise Peoples for first-degree assault. She was taken to the Jefferson County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

An Arby’s spokesperson said in a statement, “The actions of the former employee in Hueytown, AL, were reprehensible. We immediately terminated the offender, and we are cooperating with the local authorities in their investigation. Our heart goes out to the guest, and we are working to help support their recovery.”

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Lilley
Report: Lufkin suspect kills man while trying to avoid traffic stop
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police say woman stabbed boyfriend during argument near restaurant
Source: Crockett Police Department)
Man arrested after his vehicle crashes into house in Crockett
Fritz Hager III
Tyler’s Fritz Hager III advances in American Idol competition
Police line graphic
Person of interest in Rusk homicide in custody after chase ends with crash

Latest News

Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar in San...
Police: 3-month-old California baby kidnapped by stranger
Carthage beats Hudson in seeding game
Longview starts Spring Football
“We got word that Russian troops to the south have regrouped and look to be headed towards...
Gladewater native who fled Ukraine for Poland: ‘We all want to go home’
Treehouse
Upshur County man repurposes wrecked plane into treehouse