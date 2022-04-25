Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Autopsy states Harrison County missing woman death accidental

Jessica Adair disappeared in August 2021. Her body was discovered five days later in a body of...
Jessica Adair disappeared in August 2021. Her body was discovered five days later in a body of water.(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By Jeff Wright
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities in Harrison County believe a missing woman whose body was discovered in a body of water days after she disappeared died by drowning.

An autopsy report for Jessica Adair lists the cause of death as ‘drowning’ and the manner of death as ‘accidental’, Capt. Tyler Owen with Harrison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Monday.

Jessica Adair disappeared on Aug. 30, 2021. Search teams discovered Adair’s body five days later in a body of water near a home where she was last seen in Marshall.

Adair was the subject of a CLEAR Alert in the days prior to her death. A family member previously said she had a medical condition that required daily medication.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

