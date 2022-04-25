Bonham firefighters save puppies from house fire

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Bonham Firefighters saved a couple lives Sunday.

Around 10:20 a.m. Sunday, Bonham Fire Department was called to a house fire on West 2nd Street where 2 puppies were trapped inside.

The puppies were located and treated using their special pet oxygen mask. They are both now recovering at home.

No other injuries were reported and officials are investigating a cause.

