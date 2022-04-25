Early voting places and times in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Early voting begins Monday. You can find information about the election here.

Angelina County

City of Lufkin Parks and Recreation Center, 516 Montrose St., Lufkin 75901

April 25 through April 29 - Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5p.m, Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, May 7 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Diboll City Hall, Council Room, 400 Kenley St., Diboll, 75941

April 25 through April 29 - Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 7 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Huntington Civic Center, 1179 Hwy 69 N, Huntington 75949

April 25 through April 29 - Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 7 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lakewood Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 3497 Hwy 147, Zavalla 75980

April 25 through April 29 - Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 7 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Gregg County

Gregg County Courthouse, 101 E Methvin St, 1st Floor, Longview 75601

Pine Tree Community Center, 1701 Pine Tree Rd, Longview 75604

White Oak ISD Main Office, 200 S White Oak Rd, Longview 75693

Longview ISD Education Support Center, 1301 E Young St, Longview 75602

Meadowbrook Country Club, 1306 Houston St. Kilgore, 75662

April 25 through April 29 - Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nacogdoches County

Constitutional Amendment Election - Nacogdoches County Courthouse Annex, 203 W Main St, Nacogdoches 75961

April 25 through April 29 - Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

City of Nacogdoches & Nacogdoches ISD Joint Election - Nacogdoches County Election Office, 203 W Main St, Nacogdoches 75961

April 25 through April 29 - Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Chireno ISD School Board Election - Chireno City Hall, 664 Main St, Chireno 75937

April 25 through April 29 - Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cushing ISD School Board Election - Cushing ISD Admin. Building Board Room, 1088 Bearkat Dr, Cushing 75760

April 25 through April 29 - Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5p.m, May 2 and May 3 - Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Smith County

The HUB, 304 E. Ferguson St., Tyler 75702

Bullard Southern Baptist, 716 N Houston St, Bullard, 75757

Chapel Hill Administrative Building, 11134 CR 2249, Tyler 75707

First Christian Church, 4202 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, 75701

Heritage Building 1900 Bellwood Rd, Tyler 75701

Lindale Masonic Lodge 200 W Margaret St, Lindale 75771

Noonday Community Center 16662 CR 196, Tyler 75703

Whitehouse United Methodist Church 405 W Main St, Whitehouse 75791

April 25 through April 29 - Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Saturday, April 30 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 7 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

