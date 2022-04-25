Early voting places and times in East Texas
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Early voting begins Monday. You can find information about the election here.
City of Lufkin Parks and Recreation Center, 516 Montrose St., Lufkin 75901
April 25 through April 29 - Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5p.m, Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, May 7 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Diboll City Hall, Council Room, 400 Kenley St., Diboll, 75941
April 25 through April 29 - Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 7 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Huntington Civic Center, 1179 Hwy 69 N, Huntington 75949
April 25 through April 29 - Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 7 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Lakewood Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 3497 Hwy 147, Zavalla 75980
April 25 through April 29 - Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 7 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Gregg County Courthouse, 101 E Methvin St, 1st Floor, Longview 75601
Pine Tree Community Center, 1701 Pine Tree Rd, Longview 75604
White Oak ISD Main Office, 200 S White Oak Rd, Longview 75693
Longview ISD Education Support Center, 1301 E Young St, Longview 75602
Meadowbrook Country Club, 1306 Houston St. Kilgore, 75662
April 25 through April 29 - Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Constitutional Amendment Election - Nacogdoches County Courthouse Annex, 203 W Main St, Nacogdoches 75961
April 25 through April 29 - Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
City of Nacogdoches & Nacogdoches ISD Joint Election - Nacogdoches County Election Office, 203 W Main St, Nacogdoches 75961
April 25 through April 29 - Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Chireno ISD School Board Election - Chireno City Hall, 664 Main St, Chireno 75937
April 25 through April 29 - Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cushing ISD School Board Election - Cushing ISD Admin. Building Board Room, 1088 Bearkat Dr, Cushing 75760
April 25 through April 29 - Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5p.m, May 2 and May 3 - Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The HUB, 304 E. Ferguson St., Tyler 75702
Bullard Southern Baptist, 716 N Houston St, Bullard, 75757
Chapel Hill Administrative Building, 11134 CR 2249, Tyler 75707
First Christian Church, 4202 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, 75701
Heritage Building 1900 Bellwood Rd, Tyler 75701
Lindale Masonic Lodge 200 W Margaret St, Lindale 75771
Noonday Community Center 16662 CR 196, Tyler 75703
Whitehouse United Methodist Church 405 W Main St, Whitehouse 75791
April 25 through April 29 - Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Saturday, April 30 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 7 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
