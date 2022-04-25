First Alert: Overnight showers will give way to clearing skies, cool breezes on Tuesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will hang on to some lingering showers behind our cold frontal passage in the overnight hours as the chance of rain is at 40%. It will be turning cooler as north winds lead to overnight lows dropping into the upper 50′s.

Tuesday will start off with some morning clouds before skies clear out by the late morning and early afternoon hours. With cool breezes in place, look for daytime highs to reach the lower 70′s.

We will get rewarded with a few days of low humidity, dry air, and mostly sunny skies to go along with the slightly cooler temperatures as well. That means wake-up temperatures will be in the lower 50′s with daytime highs in the upper 70′s on Wednesday followed by the lower 80′s on Thursday.

By the time we transition toward Thursday and the end of the week, the onshore flow will return out of the Gulf of Mexico. This will lead to windy conditions returning, again. That will lead to a fast-warming trend to go along with the rise in our humidity levels, too. The south winds will start to usher in some fair-weather cumulus clouds by Friday before skies become mostly cloudy over the weekend.

It is during the weekend in which we will also introduce some low-end rain chances back into the equation. For now, we are just calling for a 20% chance of rain on Saturday followed by a 30% chance of rain for Sunday and Monday of next week as a cold front stalls across north and northeast Texas. Outside of any shower or thunderstorms this weekend, it will be warm, humid, and windy as daytime highs soar into the upper 80′s, once again.

