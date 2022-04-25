Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Showers and thundershowers coming to an end with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Showers and thundershowers coming to an end with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. Overnight and morning showers are coming to an end this afternoon, and despite a few rumbles of thunder, severe weather is not expected. Through the evening and overnight hours, a few more showers will be possible, but come to an end by midmorning tomorrow. This afternoon, temperatures will sit in the 60s and low 70s as a cold front moved through the area with the shower activity this morning.

Don’t worry, for you heat lovers, the 80s will make their return later this week. Actually, getting pretty close to the 90s on Saturday. As far as rainfall totals go, many locations saw at least an inch of rain with this system, and there is still more to come. Certainly something to be thankful for is the soaking rain without the worry of any severe weather. It is April after all, so it is also worth mentioning we are watching the possibility for strong to severe storms returning to East Texas for the weekend. Continue to check for updates on that. For now, enjoy the cooler temps and rain. Have a great Monday.

