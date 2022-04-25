Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:50 AM CDT
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  The cold front moving through will make for a cloudy, rainy day.  Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms along the front in the northern half of East Texas through midday and in the southern half of East Texas through the afternoon and evening.  Temperatures will be in the 70s ahead of the front this morning, then drop into the 60s behind the front before warming back to the lower 70s this afternoon.  Clouds will hold on through tomorrow morning, but rain should end overnight.  Expect clouds to clear quickly tomorrow with sunny skies by the afternoon.  Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s tomorrow and Wednesday with lots of sunshine for the middle of the week.  Clouds and temperatures increase by the end of the week with more rain chances this weekend.

