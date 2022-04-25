O’Rourke tests positive for COVID-19

(KWTX) - Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O’Rourke tested positive for COVID-19, the candidate’s campaign announced Monday.

“In addition to being fully vaccinated and boosted, I regularly test for COVID-19 while traveling the state for town hall meetings,” O’Rourke said in a statement.

“I tested negative (Sunday) morning before testing positive (Monday). I have mild symptoms and will be following public health guidelines,” he said.

The Democratic candidate has been campaigning across the state as he challenges incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott.

Earlier this month, KXAN reported the latest poll of Texas voters reveals those polled were almost evenly split on their preference for Texas governor.

The Texas Lyceum Poll asked 926 people whom they would vote for if the gubernatorial election. The results showed that 42 percent of them said they would give Gov. Abbott another term in office, while 40 percent supported O’Rourke.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.