Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

O’Rourke tests positive for COVID-19

Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O’Rourke
Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O’Rourke(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O’Rourke tested positive for COVID-19, the candidate’s campaign announced Monday.

“In addition to being fully vaccinated and boosted, I regularly test for COVID-19 while traveling the state for town hall meetings,” O’Rourke said in a statement.

“I tested negative (Sunday) morning before testing positive (Monday). I have mild symptoms and will be following public health guidelines,” he said.

The Democratic candidate has been campaigning across the state as he challenges incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott.

Earlier this month, KXAN reported the latest poll of Texas voters reveals those polled were almost evenly split on their preference for Texas governor.

The Texas Lyceum Poll asked 926 people whom they would vote for if the gubernatorial election. The results showed that 42 percent of them said they would give Gov. Abbott another term in office, while 40 percent supported O’Rourke.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Hernandez
Nacogdoches man accused of exposing self to child waiting for school bus
Dalton Lilley
Report: Lufkin suspect kills man while trying to avoid traffic stop
Terrence "TJ" Bryant Jr. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
Fugitive who allegedly burglarized numerous Lufkin vehicles arrested after found hiding in shed
Adia the Lion
Ellen Trout Zoo’s Adia the lion dies
Angelina County commissioners hire interim road administrator
Angelina County commissioners hire interim road administrator

Latest News

Cicalee, 15, shares her love of family, animals and reading on a walk in the garden
Cicalee, 15, dreams of forever family who will take her to the ocean
Grace Perryman (Source: Angelina County Sheriff's Office)
Huntington woman accused of sexual relationship with boy
FILE - Joey and Paula Reed pose for a photo with a portrait of their son Marine veteran and...
Russia releases US Marine vet as part of prisoner exchange
East Texas Giving Day raises $2.8 million for area nonprofits
Angelina County Commissioners Court temporarily hires a new Road Administrator
Angelina County Commissioners appoint new road engineer