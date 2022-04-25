Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Report: Lufkin suspect kills man while trying to avoid traffic stop

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - One Lufkin man is dead and another in jail following a wreck involving an attempted traffic stop.

Dalton Lilley, 24, of Lufkin, is charged with intoxication manslaughter. His bond has not yet been set.

Isidro Rodriguez, 53, died in the crash.

According to the DPS report, Lilley was driving a 2013 Chevy SUV east on FM 706 near Lancewood Circle at 4 p.m. Sunday. Rodriguez was driving a 1991 Ford pickup east in front of the SUV and was in the process of making a left turn when the SVU began to pass in a no-passing zone and struck the pickup on its left side.

Capt. Alton Lenderman of the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies were responding to an assault in progress when they saw the suspect vehicle. A deputy had turned around and turned on his sirens and Lilley took off, Lenderman said. The wreck happened about a mile from where the deputy had initiated the stop.

Lilley was booked into jail after being treated at a Lufkin hospital.

