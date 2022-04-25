Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

VIDEO: Lightning strike causes oil field tank fire in Shelby County; no injuries reported

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A huge oil field tank fire in Shelby County is now contained after towering flames and black smoke were caught on camera.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says no was injured in the fire, which is now contained, but not completely out yet. The company who owns the well is on-site. Officials say the fire will eventually burn itself out.

The fire was started by a lightning strike, the sheriff’s office says. It happened Monday, April 25 between the 2000 and 6000 blocks of FM139 in Joaquin. The road was reopened to traffic around 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police say woman stabbed boyfriend during argument near restaurant
Source: Crockett Police Department)
Man arrested after his vehicle crashes into house in Crockett
Fritz Hager III
Tyler’s Fritz Hager III advances in American Idol competition
Police line graphic
Person of interest in Rusk homicide in custody after chase ends with crash
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral

Latest News

Dalton Lilley (previous booking photo from 2020)
Report: Lufkin suspect kills man while trying to avoid traffic stop
Oil field tank fire in Joaquin caused by lightning strike
Oil field tank fire in Joaquin caused by lightning strike
Lightning strike causes oil field tank fire in Joaquin
Lightning strike causes oil field tank fire in Joaquin
Beto O'Rourke made a campaign stop in Livingston.
Texas Gubernatorial candidate O’Rourke makes campaign stop in Livingston