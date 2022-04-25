Texas Gubernatorial candidate O’Rourke makes campaign stop in Livingston

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Beto O’Rourke’s campaign made a stop in Livingston today, He continues to put to focus on East Texas to encourage voters of all ages to get to the polls for the upcoming November election.

Democratic candidate for governor O’Rourke was welcomed by residents in Polk County for the afternoon event. A town hall meeting was hosted where O’Rourke talked about the priorities for Texas, under his campaign including topics such as funding for education, healthcare, jobs, and gun safety.

“When we’re creating those kinds of jobs here in the state of Texas, our quality of life improves,” O’Rourke said.

Democratic candidate for U.S. House District 8 Laura Jones also shared why rural East Texas remains a focus to get voters involved.

“Well, I mean there’s a lot of voters out in rural Texas that don’t get to see candidates. They don’t get to see and hear everything that some of the larger cities’ residents might see. So, it means so much for candidates like Beto to come out here today, it brings value to people that are living in rural areas. They have a voice, they have an opinion, and they matter,” she said.

O’Rourke spent an hour talking to residents, and letting the crowd speak over their concerns.

“You know, whether we’re in Tyler, or Crockett, or Nacogdoches, or here today in Livingston, it’s all about being with the people we want to serve. And those are republicans, independents, democrats. Folks who want us focus on the big things,” O’Rourke said.

The Democrat’s next campaign stop will take him to Garland in the Dallas area.

