Tyson Foods launches free education program for U.S. team members

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tyson Foods has invested to provide free education for all U.S. team members.

Starting this summer, U.S. team members will have the ability to get master’s, undergraduate and associate degrees, career certificates and literacy and technology fundamentals.

Tyson is partnering with social impact company Guild to expand its existing Upward Academy program to include access to more than 175 programs from over 35 of the nation’s top universities and learning providers.

The four-year, $60 million investment will cover 100 percent of all tuition, books, and fees for team members.

“This commitment to our team members reinforces our belief that they are the lifeblood of our current and future success. Providing equity and opportunity to every single member of our team is part of our goal to make Tyson the most sought-after place to work,” said John R. Tyson, the Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at Tyson Foods. “Providing education benefits will continue to lay a foundation for personal and career growth for our team members.”

