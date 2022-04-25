Tyler’s Fritz Hager III advances in American Idol competition

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler’s Fritz Hager III has made the cut once more in the current season of American Idol.

Hager sang “Let It Go” by James Bay and got enough votes to advance to the top 11. He’ll perform again Monday night at 7 p.m. Two more contestants will be cut after voting closes for that broadcast.

Voting can be done by text or via the American Idol website.

