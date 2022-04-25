Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler’s Fritz Hager III advances in American Idol competition

Fritz Hager III
Fritz Hager III(American Broadcasting Company)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler’s Fritz Hager III has made the cut once more in the current season of American Idol.

Hager sang “Let It Go” by James Bay and got enough votes to advance to the top 11. He’ll perform again Monday night at 7 p.m. Two more contestants will be cut after voting closes for that broadcast.

Voting can be done by text or via the American Idol website.

