Fritz Hager III makes it to American Idol top 10

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler’s Fritz Hager III once again made the cut Monday night in the current season of American Idol.

Hager sang a song chosen by the judges, Wonderwall by Oasis. That performance was enough to net him a large chunk of the viewers’ 19 million votes that came in during the two-hour presentation to keep him in the top 10.

On Sunday, Hager had sung “Let It Go” by James Bay and got enough votes to advance to the top 11.

You can watch Hager’s Sunday night performance in the video above.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.