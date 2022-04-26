$100K in undeclared currency seized at the Texas-Mexico border in Hidalgo

HIDALGO, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge seized a total of $114,294 in undeclared currency.

Officers were performing enforcement operations on April 24 when a blue Ford SUV driven by a women who was a U.S. citizen into the United States from Mexico.

The vehicle was selected for inspection and at the secondary inspection area, officers discovered numerous packages of tape wrapped U.S. currency on the woman’s person. A total of twelve packages with a total of $114,294 of undeclared currency was discovered on her body that was seized by officers.

The subject was arrested, and the case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

