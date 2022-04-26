Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina County commissioners hire interim road administrator

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Commissioners Court elected to hire an interim road administrator to take the place of the recently terminated road engineer.

The court voted to hire Clint Caton, who is a current county employee and foreman for Precinct 4.

Before a motion was made on the hiring, County Judge Keith Wright addressed comments from Lufkin attorney Bob Flournoy.

“This court is not doing anything we knowingly thinks is illegal,” Wright said. “There is not a conspiracy. We’re trying to do the best that we can. The law states that when a road engineer is not available, we can hire a county road administrator.”

Caton replaces Chuck Walker, who commissioners voted to terminate after he was charged with tampering with governmental document. Walker has filed a whistleblower lawsuit, alleging he was fired as an act of retaliation.

The county also voted to place Allison, Bass & Magee on retainer to handle a lawsuit filed by Flournoy regarding his recent $25 fine for allegedly violating rules of public forum.

“I feel it is critical that the county be able to run its business and we defend the court and defend the county from frivolous lawsuits,” Wright said.

