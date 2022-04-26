Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver allegedly racing crashes into school bus

Twenty-three children were on board at the time of the crash. Two of them were severely injured. (KOAT, Albuquerque PD)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Gray News) - Newly released video from the Albuquerque Police Department shows the terrifying moment a school bus was hit by a driver who investigators said was racing another car.

It happened Feb. 23 in southwest Albuquerque, New Mexico, at about 4 p.m., according to KOAT.

They reported the bus driver told police he was on his normal route when the bus was struck at an intersection.

The video shows the moment of impact, as students from George Sanchez Middle were thrown about inside the bus.

Those nearby ran to help as the students began to climb out of the bus.

Twenty-three children were on board at the time of the crash. Seven children were taken to the hospital, KOAT reported. Two of them were severely injured.

In the video, police officers and bystanders can be heard attempting to comfort the students, including one with a broken leg.

Police said witnesses reported the driver of the Mustang, identified as Mario Perez, was racing another car at the time of the crash and said he admitted to driving fast.

Investigators believe Perez was going faster than 110 mph at one point.

When he hit the bus, police said he was going about 65 to 80 mph, causing the bus to fall to its side.

Perez has been charged with two counts of great bodily harm with a vehicle.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. KOAT via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Grace Perryman (Source: Angelina County Sheriff's Office)
Huntington woman accused of sexual relationship with boy
Source: Timpson ISD Facebook page
Timpson ISD board votes for 4-day school week
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
FILE - Joey and Paula Reed pose for a photo with a portrait of their son Marine veteran and...
Russia releases US Marine vet in surprise prisoner exchange
Terrence "TJ" Bryant Jr. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
Fugitive who allegedly burglarized numerous Lufkin vehicles arrested after found hiding in shed

Latest News

Authorities suspect 24-year-old Demetrius Carl Davis of communicating with over 100 children,...
Man accused of luring more than 100 children into making child porn
CDC data from 2020 shows suicide was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 14...
Health Minute: Youth suicides went up over pandemic
Newly released recordings indicate Kevin McCarthy's concerns that some of his Republican House...
McCarthy faces backlash from fellow GOP members over Jan. 6 recordings
Naimo Abdirahman, 26, was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in the early morning of April 20...
Ohio officer pulled from duty after woman killed in hit-and-run
Police say the car involved in the hit-and-run belongs to the officer, but it's unclear if or...
Woman, 26, killed in hit-and-run, possibly involving Ohio police officer