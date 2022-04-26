Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Ellen Trout Zoo’s Adia the lion dies

Adia the Lion
Adia the Lion((Source: Ellen Trout Zoo))
By Christian Terry
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Ellen Trout Zoo announced their female lion known as Adia has died.

According to the zoo, Adia died on April 22. The zoo said Adia had a recent weight loss and loss of appetite. She was 14 years and 10 months old and initial diagnostic tests indicated she was in advanced stages of kidney failure.

The zoo said Adia was sent to Texas Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory at Texas A&M University for a complete necropsy.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Lilley
Report: Lufkin suspect kills man while trying to avoid traffic stop
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police say woman stabbed boyfriend during argument near restaurant
Adam Hernandez
Nacogdoches man accused of exposing self to child waiting for school bus
A lightning strike caused an oil field tank fire in east Texas Monday, April 25, 2022.
VIDEO: Lightning strike causes oil field tank fire in Shelby County; no injuries reported
Authorities say the body of Spc. Bishop Evans, 22, was found three days after he was reported...
Texas Guardsman’s body found after border rescue attempt

Latest News

Mortgage Rates
Some East Texas homebuyers not deterred by rising interest rates
Police Graduation
Longview Police Academy honors 16 new graduates
Chad Choice
Family of murdered 8-year-old Tyler boy creating new foundation in his honor
Mental Health Labyrinth
Tyler nonprofit constructs labyrinth as mental health aid
John Howard Dearing was sentenced to life in prison on Monday.
Franklin County man sentenced to life in prison for continuous sexual assault of children