First Alert: One more day of low humidity on deck before southerly winds ensue with a warm front

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The early morning clouds gave way to lots of blue sky and ample sunshine today, making for a great day to get outside and soak up some vitamin ‘D.’ The added bonus of low humidity was the icing on the cake.

Tonight will be mostly clear and on the cool side. Lows will drop down into the lower 50′s.

Wednesday will be our last good looking, feeling day as the humidity stays low and daytime highs top out in the upper 70′s to near 80-degrees.

By the time we transition toward Thursday and the end of the week, the onshore flow will return out of the Gulf of Mexico as winds shift back to the south. This will lead to windy conditions returning, again. That will lead to a fast-warming trend to go along with the rise in our humidity levels, too. The south winds will start to usher in some fair-weather cumulus clouds by Thursday before skies become mostly cloudy over the weekend.

It is during the weekend in which we will also introduce some low-end rain chances back into the equation. For now, we are just calling for a 20% chance of rain on Saturday followed by a 30% chance of rain for Sunday and 40% chance on Monday of next week. A cold front will stall across north Texas this weekend, which is where the better rain and thunderstorm opportunities will reside. Outside of any shower or thunderstorms in our part of the state this weekend, it will be warm, humid, and windy as daytime highs soar into the upper 80′s, once again.

Due to the low-to-modest rain chances coming into play this weekend and early next week, rainfall amounts, at least at this time, do not look all that impressive. We are generally looking at half-an-inch or so over the next seven days.

