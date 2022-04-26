Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

‘Commitment to Graduate:’ Lufkin High School graduates visit primary and elementary schools

‘Commitment to Graduate:’ Lufkin High School graduates visit primary and elementary schools
By Phoebe Green
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Like many high schools around Texas, Lufkin High School students paraded through elementary and primary schools in their caps and gowns.

It didn’t happen during COVID, but typically each year the district does this to promote a commitment to graduate.

“Heartwarming, sweet, kind and confident,” are just a few words Ayden Romero 5th grader at Anderson Elementary used to describe the energy of today’s commitment to the graduate walk through.

Dalton Currie is a senior at Lufkin ISD. He says being the oldest sibling, becoming a role model is important to him.

“There’s lots of pressure but it’s not bad pressure, it’s good pressure that I want them to remember me when I go to college as being in a good light, and I want them to be able to follow my steps but not feel pressured by me,” said Currie.

Senior Tayviana Moreland shared that it was nice being able to represent for young girls who look like her.

“My biggest thing today was seeing my little sister and all these little younger, black girls looking at me and just saying how proud they are and how they want to be like me,” said Moreland.

Lufkin High school graduation is on May 27.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Lilley
Report: Lufkin suspect kills man while trying to avoid traffic stop
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police say woman stabbed boyfriend during argument near restaurant
Adam Hernandez
Nacogdoches man accused of exposing self to child waiting for school bus
A lightning strike caused an oil field tank fire in east Texas Monday, April 25, 2022.
VIDEO: Lightning strike causes oil field tank fire in Shelby County; no injuries reported
Authorities say the body of Spc. Bishop Evans, 22, was found three days after he was reported...
Texas Guardsman’s body found after border rescue attempt

Latest News

Mortgage Rates
Some East Texas homebuyers not deterred by rising interest rates
Police Graduation
Longview Police Academy honors 16 new graduates
Chad Choice
Family of murdered 8-year-old Tyler boy creating new foundation in his honor
Mental Health Labyrinth
Tyler nonprofit constructs labyrinth as mental health aid
John Howard Dearing was sentenced to life in prison on Monday.
Franklin County man sentenced to life in prison for continuous sexual assault of children