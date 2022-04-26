Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

N.C. Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for having gun at airport

Authorities said Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was cited for bringing a gun to an airport.
Authorities said Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was cited for bringing a gun to an airport.(CNN, POOL)
By WBTV staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was issued a citation by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Tuesday for bringing a gun to Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Police say Transportation Security Administration workers located the firearm in a bag at a security screening checkpoint.

Cawthorn, 26, from Hendersonville, was identified as the owner of the bag with the firearm. Police said he stated the gun was his and he cooperated with officers.

Gun located in Rep. Madison Cawthorn's bag
Gun located in Rep. Madison Cawthorn's bag(TSA)

The congressman was issued a citation for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property, which is a city of Charlotte ordinance.

Cawthorn was released, and police took possession of the firearm as normal procedure.

In 2021, Cawthorn attempted to bring a gun through security at the Asheville Regional Airport.

He was also recently charged with driving while license revoked and is facing multiple speeding citations.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Lilley
Report: Lufkin suspect kills man while trying to avoid traffic stop
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police say woman stabbed boyfriend during argument near restaurant
Adam Hernandez
Nacogdoches man accused of exposing self to child waiting for school bus
A lightning strike caused an oil field tank fire in east Texas Monday, April 25, 2022.
VIDEO: Lightning strike causes oil field tank fire in Shelby County; no injuries reported
Authorities say the body of Spc. Bishop Evans, 22, was found three days after he was reported...
Texas Guardsman’s body found after border rescue attempt

Latest News

Mortgage Rates
Some East Texas homebuyers not deterred by rising interest rates
Police Graduation
Longview Police Academy honors 16 new graduates
Chad Choice
Family of murdered 8-year-old Tyler boy creating new foundation in his honor
Mental Health Labyrinth
Tyler nonprofit constructs labyrinth as mental health aid
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in...
House 1/6 panel wants to hear from McCarthy after new audio