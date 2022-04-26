Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

‘No one is immune or exempt’: Sheriff arrests his own daughter for meth trafficking

A Florida sheriff arrested his own daughter for trafficking and selling meth.
A Florida sheriff arrested his own daughter for trafficking and selling meth.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTPOINT, Fla. (Gray News) – A recent drug bust for one Florida sheriff is more personal than usual.

“Methamphetamine does not discriminate and neither do we,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith wrote in a post on the department’s Facebook page. “It does not matter who you are, no one is immune or exempt.”

The sheriff’s office conducted a narcotics investigation which led to the arrest of 38-year-old Kristen Kent and 25-year-old Bailey Adaire Lee on April 18.

The sheriff’s office charged Kent with trafficking methamphetamine 14 grams or over, drug equipment possession and/or use and cocaine possession. Lee was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine 14 grams or over.

Smith later confirmed to The Miami Herald that Kent is his daughter.

“When you work in law enforcement, do not take things personally,” the sheriff wrote in a Facebook post a few days later. “There will be many challenging situations that you will face and you must rise above.”

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter during a drug bust.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter during a drug bust.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff is known for cracking down on meth trafficking in his jurisdiction, and the sheriff’s department operates with the motto “We don’t meth around.”

The sheriff said he learned his daughter was involved in the trafficking when asked who sold the drugs.

Although he doesn’t take things personally as a part of his job, Smith told the Herald this news was “gut-wrenching.”

“Our hearts break over the grief meth causes all,” the sheriff’s Facebook post reads. “Whether you use it, sell it or love someone who is involved with it. If you want to break free from this lifestyle, we want to help you. Call Shannon at 850-653-5775.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Lilley
Report: Lufkin suspect kills man while trying to avoid traffic stop
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police say woman stabbed boyfriend during argument near restaurant
Adam Hernandez
Nacogdoches man accused of exposing self to child waiting for school bus
A lightning strike caused an oil field tank fire in east Texas Monday, April 25, 2022.
VIDEO: Lightning strike causes oil field tank fire in Shelby County; no injuries reported
Authorities say the body of Spc. Bishop Evans, 22, was found three days after he was reported...
Texas Guardsman’s body found after border rescue attempt

Latest News

Mortgage Rates
Some East Texas homebuyers not deterred by rising interest rates
Police Graduation
Longview Police Academy honors 16 new graduates
Chad Choice
Family of murdered 8-year-old Tyler boy creating new foundation in his honor
Mental Health Labyrinth
Tyler nonprofit constructs labyrinth as mental health aid
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in...
House 1/6 panel wants to hear from McCarthy after new audio