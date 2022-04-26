Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Kidnapped California baby found, 3 suspects detained

Authorities said kidnapped 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar was found Tuesday. Police earlier...
Authorities said kidnapped 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar was found Tuesday. Police earlier released a video clip that shows a suspect walking down the sidewalk holding a baby carrier covered by a white blanket.(Source: San José Police Media Relations via Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 3-month-old baby who was kidnapped from his San Francisco Bay Area home was found Tuesday and three suspects were detained, police said.

The baby, Brandon Cuellar, was unharmed but was taken to a hospital as a precaution, San Jose Police Department officials said during a news conference.

“This incident is a parents’ worst nightmare. We are fortunate it resulted in a positive outcome,” San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata said, declining to release details on where the baby was found or the identities of the three people who were detained.

The child was taken Monday from his apartment in San Jose by a man who was seen on video walking away with the baby in a carrier.

Police believe they have apprehended the man in the video, who was one of the three taken into custody, said San Jose Assistant Police Chief Paul Joseph.

Police released a video showing a suspect walking down the sidewalk holding the baby carrier covered by a white blanket. (APPDIRECT, KGO, @SJPD_PIO, CNN)

Also detained was a woman who was with the child’s grandmother before the abduction, San Jose Police spokesman Sgt. Christian Camarillo told reporters.

“This was a person who was with the grandmother yesterday when they went shopping, she was present at the apartment complex when this happened,” he said. “There have been some inconsistencies with what she has told us. Obviously, drawing our attention to what she knows about this.”

Joseph did not provide details about the third suspect. Initial investigations indicated the abductors had a link to the family, he said.

“We know that there is some connection to the family, but we don’t know exactly what that connection is,” Joseph said.

On Monday, police released a video showing the man walking calmly down the sidewalk holding the baby carrier covered by a white blanket.

Camarillo told reporters Monday that the kidnapping was reported by the baby’s grandmother.

“According to the grandmother, she came home to this apartment. ... She took the baby in the apartment, went downstairs to unload some groceries,” Camarillo said. “In that short amount of time someone entered the apartment ... and left with the baby.”

Camarillo said the baby’s mother was at work when he was abducted.

“Dad right now is out of the picture. He is incarcerated. I don’t know, you know, whether that is going to play into this, but obviously we are going to talk to him soon,” Camarillo said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Lilley
Report: Lufkin suspect kills man while trying to avoid traffic stop
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police say woman stabbed boyfriend during argument near restaurant
A lightning strike caused an oil field tank fire in east Texas Monday, April 25, 2022.
VIDEO: Lightning strike causes oil field tank fire in Shelby County; no injuries reported
Authorities say the body of Spc. Bishop Evans, 22, was found three days after he was reported...
Texas Guardsman’s body found after border rescue attempt
Melissa Lucio case
Melissa Lucio’s execution halted by Texas Court of Criminal Appeals

Latest News

Peter Harley, a North Carolina grandfather plans to row solo from US to France.
ACROSS THE SEA: 61-year-old man to row solo from US to France
One of the planes plunged to the ground in the Arizona desert.
Pilots speak after mid-air plane swap stunt goes wrong in Arizona
The film comes to live in the concert event and features the entire film on a huge screen,...
‘Encanto’ goes on tour with sing-along film concert this summer
The antiviral drug, Remdesivir, can now be given to children as young as 28 days. (CNN, PFIZER)
Remdesivir approved to treat COVID in young children