Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Sherman planning for dozens of new developments, potentially doubling its population

“The northward expansion that we’ve been talking about for thirty years, well, it’s here,” said...
“The northward expansion that we’ve been talking about for thirty years, well, it’s here,” said a city council member. The new developments could bring in 8,000 single-family lots and 10,000 multi-family units.
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “The northward expansion that we’ve been talking about for thirty years, well, it’s here,” said Sherman City Council Member Josh Stevenson. “You’re going to turn around, and it is going to seem like tomorrow, and there’s just going to be people everywhere.”

A map from the city of Sherman shows a total of 34 planned developments.

If that number doesn’t sound big yet, consider this: 34 developments also equal more than 8,000 single-family lots and 10,000 multi-family units.

That’s in addition to 500 maufactured houses and commercial land.

“The city of Sherman has about 15,000 existing houses, so if every house on that map got built, that’s more than a fifty percent increase in population,” said Stevenson.

Residents who want Sherman to stay quaint won’t see this as the best-case scenario, but “best” is how Sherman described it.

Right now, Stevenson said up to 30 percent of the developments would see its first phases of construction.

“Just depending on how prices go and what happens with the economy, you know, we’ll see, but it is a very good sign, and telling sign of what’s to come,” said Stevenson.

And every development that does go up will send ripple effects to everyone else.

More people means more growth, and a rising tide raises all ships, and that’s the goal of all this growth,” said Stevenson.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grace Perryman (Source: Angelina County Sheriff's Office)
Huntington woman accused of sexual relationship with boy
Source: Timpson ISD Facebook page
Timpson ISD board votes for 4-day school week
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
FILE - Joey and Paula Reed pose for a photo with a portrait of their son Marine veteran and...
Russia releases US Marine vet in surprise prisoner exchange
Terrence "TJ" Bryant Jr. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
Fugitive who allegedly burglarized numerous Lufkin vehicles arrested after found hiding in shed

Latest News

Source: KLTV Staff
Josh Thompson, other East Texas natives ready for the call from the NFL
Webxtra - Groveton takes down Joaquin in extras for 1-0 series lead
Raymond Torres Jr. (Source: Palestine Police Department)
Palestine police release name of man accused of firing shots at officers
Officer Isaiah Pettigrew spotted Torres’ vehicle near the intersection of North Jackson and...
Palestine police release name of man accused of firing shots at officers
Wednesday night on the Square, jeans were hung with messages of hope, stories from survivors,...
East Texas Crisis Center ‘Denim Day’ on the square raises awareness about sexual violence