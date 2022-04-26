Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Titus County woman pleads to manslaughter charge in stabbing death of husband

Araceli Espinoza will spend eight years in prison for the death of her husband.(Titus County Jail)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - A woman will spend eight years in prison after reaching a plea deal in the death of her husband.

Araceli Espinoza was on trial for the murder of her husband, Roberto Espinoza, 26, when she agreed to plead out for manslaughter, accepting an eight-year prison sentence on April 21.

The murder happened in March 2019. Officers responded to a 911 call at Oak Manor Apartments and when they arrived, they found Roberto Espinoza had been stabbed. He was taken to a Mount Pleasant hospital, but died a short time later, according to police.

Araceli Espinoza was charged with first-degree murder, but she agreed to plead out for manslaughter and accepted the eight-year prison sentence.

Robert Espinoza, 26
Robert Espinoza, 26(Mount Pleasant Texas Police Department)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

