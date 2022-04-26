Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the 70s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies today with highs in the mid 70s. This evening, temperatures in the 60s under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow, lows in the upper 40s and highs in mid to upper 70s under sunny skies. Clouds return by Thursday, but so do the 80s. A mix of sun and clouds through Friday, then showers and storms for the weekend and early next week. A low to moderate chance at showers and thunderstorms for Saturday through at least next Monday. Right now, severe weather is not in the forecast but we can’t rule out a few stronger storms in northern and northwestern counties on Saturday. Highs through the weekend will be in the 80s, continuing into next week, along with the rain chances. For now, enjoy the sunshine and mild temperatures. The details of the weekend will pan out over the coming days. Have a great Tuesday!

